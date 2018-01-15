Two wounded in suspected gang-related shootings

Two people were wounded in separate suspected gang-related shootings at the weekend.

One incident occurred yesterday in Terblanche Street, Gelvandale, at 5am, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“Two men were walking towards the corner of Terblanche and Baird streets when a man started shooting at them. They fled into a nearby yard to escape.

“A 29-year-old was shot in the leg while a 41-year-old did not sustain any injuries.

“They have no gang affiliation,” she said.