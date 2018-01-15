Two wounded in suspected gang-related shootings
Two people were wounded in separate suspected gang-related shootings at the weekend.
One incident occurred yesterday in Terblanche Street, Gelvandale, at 5am, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“Two men were walking towards the corner of Terblanche and Baird streets when a man started shooting at them. They fled into a nearby yard to escape.
“A 29-year-old was shot in the leg while a 41-year-old did not sustain any injuries.
“They have no gang affiliation,” she said.
The incident follows a shooting on Saturday, when a 25-year-old man was wounded in the leg in Leith Street, Helenvale, at 5pm.
“As he approached the corner of Leith and Bongo streets, a man walked towards him and started shooting at him,” Naidu said.
While both the incidents were thought to be gang-related, the exact motive was unknown.
In another occurrence in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, a 19-year-old suspected gangster was arrested while running with a firearm at about 4.20pm.
“Police on patrol spotted the man running in a side street in the Ferreira’s Ground vicinity of Bethelsdorp,” she said.
“A chase ensued and the man was arrested with a pistol in the KwaDwesi area.” Gareth Wilson