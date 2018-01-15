Three die in East Cape crashes

Three people were killed and 14 injured in separate car accidents in the Eastern Cape amid the increased traffic on the roads during the ANC’s 106th birthday celebrations in East London over the weekend.

In one of the incidents, two people were killed and 13 were taken to hospital on Saturday morning, when a minibus taxi believed to have been ferrying ANC supporters collided head-on with a Chevrolet Spark at about 9.45am.

Eastern Cape traffic deputy director Charles Bramwell said the Toyota Quantum minibus was travelling from Port Elizabeth to King William’s Town while the Spark was on its way to Grahamstown.

Bramwell said the woman driver of the Spark and a man in the car were killed instantly, while the minibus driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.