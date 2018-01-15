M’well cricket coaches cleared

Two not guilty of tampering with birth certificates

Two Motherwell cricket coaches accused of tampering with young players’ birth certificates have been cleared of all charges. EP Cricket president Donovan May said Sizakele Ngam and Sakhumzi Siyo had been found not guilty after disciplinary proceedings launched against them last month.

Ngam and Siyo, respectively head and assistant coach at the Motherwell Cricket Club, were previously alleged to have been implicated in the alteration of players’ birth certificates, which allowed older children to qualify in a younger age group at provincial level.

At the time of the investigation late last year, The Herald was aware of at least three – two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old – whose birth certificates were allegedly tampered with.

The boys’ names are being withheld because they are minors.

The investigation was, however, centred around two players who were withdrawn from the EP under-13 team when the allegations arose.

May confirmed that these players were replaced following the disciplinary hearing, which was concluded towards the end of last month.

“The coaches were found not guilty through an independent process,” he said.

“We have to follow the ruling of the local independent company [which handled the proceedings] and found after a thorough investigation that there was no wrongdoing.”

May would not divulge the name of the company, but said the possibility of further investigation around the false certificates still existed.

“False certificates were used, but we don’t know who tampered with them. Whoever did it must have done a good job,” he said.

“It is within the parents’ rights to pursue the matter further.”

The parents of the withdrawn players had previously told The Herald how distraught their children were when they were cut from the team.

The mother of the 15-year-old boy said yesterday that, with the coaches being found not guilty, she did not know what this meant for her son or the other boys.