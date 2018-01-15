Kind couple take in 14 residents after frail care home gutted by fire

A Port Elizabeth woman and her husband have opened their hearts and home to the survivors of the devastating fire which gutted most of a frail care centre on Friday.

Zelda Marais, 50, of Morningside, who lives up the road from the Executive Frail Care centre in Colin Street, said it was a calling she received from God to help the 14 residents of the centre.

She had opened her home to these residents for as long as they needed, she said.

“I couldn’t drive past there and do nothing.”

Marais said that when she drove past the burning building on Friday she knew she had to do something. “So I threw my house keys out the window and shouted out my address.

“The support from the Port Elizabeth community has been phenomenal, it has been a wonderful chain reaction,” she said.