Hawks cop’s gun seized after shots fired

Police confiscated a Hawks member’s firearm after he allegedly fired several shots during a Uitenhage funeral at the weekend.

According to police, the allegedly drunk constable was found at the memorial service in Mankayi Street in KwaNobuhle after the funeral.

Police have declined to release his name until he is formally charged in court.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the 35year-old man was at a funeral at the Matanzima cemetery in KwaNobuhle at about 1pm.

According to police officials, the funeral was that of a known gangster operating in the Uitenhage area.

“Police received a complaint of people discharging firearms at the cemetery during a funeral service. At the scene, a person who claimed to be a witness gave a description of a person that he alleged to have seen discharging a firearm,” Nkohli said.