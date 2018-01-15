Hawks cop’s gun seized after shots fired
Police confiscated a Hawks member’s firearm after he allegedly fired several shots during a Uitenhage funeral at the weekend.
According to police, the allegedly drunk constable was found at the memorial service in Mankayi Street in KwaNobuhle after the funeral.
Police have declined to release his name until he is formally charged in court.
Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the 35year-old man was at a funeral at the Matanzima cemetery in KwaNobuhle at about 1pm.
According to police officials, the funeral was that of a known gangster operating in the Uitenhage area.
“Police received a complaint of people discharging firearms at the cemetery during a funeral service. At the scene, a person who claimed to be a witness gave a description of a person that he alleged to have seen discharging a firearm,” Nkohli said.
“Police followed up the information and that led them to a person of interest at Mankayi Street, KwaNobuhle.
“The person of interest was found to be a member that is attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.
“The member was in possession of his official firearm. Police confiscated his official firearm and opened a case of discharging a firearm in the municipal area.”
Asked why the constable had not been arrested, Nkohli said the investigation was still under way and firearm residue and blood tests had been taken.
“Given the fact that there is not sufficient evidence at this stage, the member was not arrested.”
Nkohli said the matter would be referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for investigation.