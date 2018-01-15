Late-night Walmer collision claims teenager’s life

Driver arrested after fatal crash

An advertising agency director has been arrested for drunk driving after a horrific crash that left one teenager dead and another critically injured.

The two 18-year-olds – a matric pupil and a PE College student – were riding to the Port Elizabeth beachfront on a motorbike when it smashed into the Land Rover Discovery driven by Boomtown creative director Ross Ventress, 45.

DF Malherbe High School matric pupil Paul Manyadzwa, who was a passenger on the motorbike, was flung about 40m from the point of the impact on the corner of Heugh Road and 6th Avenue, Walmer, landing in the 6th Avenue Shopping Centre carpark.

He died shortly afterwards.

PE College student Warren Swart, who turns 19 on Wednesday, sustained serious injuries, including an almost severed leg and collapsed lung, and is in the intensive care unit at Livingstone Hospital.

Ventress was arrested for drunk driving, culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

He was held for about eight hours and then released on R1 000 bail. He is due to appear in court on June 18.

The accident happened shortly before midnight on Friday.

One of the first people on the scene was Leandra Pickard, the daughter of slain Summerstrand couple Lydia and Andre Saaiman, who were attacked in a house robbery last year.

Pickard was on her way home, after holding a remembrance ceremony at the beachfront to celebrate what would have been her mother’s 70th birthday, when she came across the accident.

“We parked close to where Paul was lying and I went to see him first,” she said.

“He had lost a lot of blood and seemed unconscious. I then ran to have a look at Warren.

“There were no paramedics yet so I stayed with them until they arrived.

“He [Warren] was struggling to breathe and his foot was mangled.

“He repeatedly asked me how Paul was doing.

“I told him people were assisting Paul.

“When the paramedics arrived, I spoke to the police. Then I went to check on the [occupants] of the Land Rover.”

Pickard said she saw Ventress a few minutes later walk across the road to a shop, where he bought himself a chocolate and a Coke.

“At this stage, Warren’s parents arrived,” she said.

“They were both in shock, telling their son they loved him and he must concentrate on himself now and getting better.

“I got very emotional and left.

“I hope the person responsible gets jailed for this.”

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said preliminary investigations showed that Ventress had been travelling from the South End direction while the two youngsters were coming from the direction of 7th Avenue, Walmer.