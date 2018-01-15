Decaying Red Location Museum ‘held ransom’ over housing standoff

Five years after it closed, the decaying Red Location Museum looks no closer to reopening, with a standoff between the municipality and a group of disgruntled residents heating up.

Red Location Development Committee chairman Paul Mbewana said residents had vowed that the museum, which won international architectural awards, would not open until the municipality committed to fixing defective homes in the area.

He said obstructing the scheduled reopening was residents’ way of getting the municipality’s attention as it was not paying enough attention to their grievances.

The museum was closed in October 2013 because of community protests over shoddily built Reconstruction and Development Plan (RDP) houses around it.

More than 200 homeowners subsequently agreed to have their defective homes demolished and rebuilt to meet the government’s standards for 40m² homes.

But Mbewana said these homeowners were in the minority and that the majority simply wanted their existing, bigger homes to be repaired.

“The municipality changed the scope of the rectification after their application was approved by province. Their contractors realised they wouldn’t make money by rectifying and chose a demolish-and-build model.

“Not even a third of people from Block 40 agreed to this. We have told them time and time again that we would never move into smaller houses after having lived in the 48m² homes.”

Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements political head Nqaba Bhanga said Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu had stopped rectification of RDP houses in South Africa.