Patricia de Lille is relieved that “justice prevailed”, after the DA stopped short of firing her as mayor of Cape Town yesterday and levelled disciplinary charges instead.

“I note the resolutions‚ which do not include a demand for my resignation or allow a motion of no confidence against me‚” De Lille said in a statement after party leader Mmusi Maimane announced the outcome of a federal executive meeting.

“I welcome the fact that the DA has taken the decision to formally charge me. It is disappointing that it took them so long.”

Speaking to eNCA‚ De Lille said: “I look forward to defending myself and to working with the federal legal council to get the proceedings over as soon as possible.

“I will be dealing with each and every count against me by providing witnesses and evidence.”

She also welcomed the absence of a corruption charge.

“I have dedicated my life to fighting corruption‚ as history shows‚ and therefore I also welcome the fact that corruption charges or allegations are no longer being mentioned by the DA.”

Maimane said De Lille’s handling of the drought in Cape Town had fallen short of the standards the party expected of her.

For this reason‚ she would play no further part in handling the drought crisis. She would be charged with:

Acting in a manner that has impacted negatively on the party;

Failing to carry out her duties to the standard required by the party and by legislation;

Bringing the party into disrepute;

Acting in a manner that is unreasonable and detrimental to internal cooperation; and

Unreasonably failing to comply with official decisions of the party.

Federal executive chairman James Selfe said later it was unfortunate that the DA’s flagship city had hit a crisis when South Africa was a year away from national elections.

“A public spat of this nature is never good for a party,” he said.

“It is a question not so much of what damage was caused‚ [but] of what would have happened if we didn’t deal with it and didn’t deal with it openly and transparently.

“We are not in the business of sweeping this sort of thing under the carpet.”