Blue Bulls rape accused’s matter postponed

The Blue Bulls u21 player accused of rape appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday (15/01/18).

His matter has been postponed to January 22 for a formal bail application.

The accused, who cannot be named as he has not pleaded yet, informed the court that he has hired new legal representative Danie Gouws to represent him.

The 19-year-old loose forward allegedly attacked an 18-year-old woman, whom he met in a tavern, after taking her for a drive to a secluded spot in KwaDwesi.