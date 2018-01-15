Latest:
News 

Blue Bulls rape accused’s matter postponed

Devon Koen 0 Comment

The Blue Bulls u21 player accused of rape appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday (15/01/18).

His matter has been postponed to January 22 for a formal bail application.

The accused, who cannot be named as he has not pleaded yet, informed the court that he has hired new legal representative Danie Gouws to represent him.

The 19-year-old loose forward allegedly attacked an 18-year-old woman, whom he met in a tavern, after taking her for a drive to a secluded spot in KwaDwesi.

You May Also Like

Eskom seeking local uranium suppliers

TMG Digital 0

Fight against HIV/Aids stepped up in PE wards

Estelle Ellis 0

Exam quality assurance body says matric mark adjustments above board

Roxanne Henderson and Katharine Child 0

Leave a Reply