Tough year fails to mar festive spend

Brushing off a roller coaster financial year, consumers bucked festive season spending expectations and flocked to the Eastern Cape’s biggest malls.

Despite ratings downgrades, political upheaval, falling consumer confidence and a dramatic drop in economic growth , malls in the province reported a successful 2017/18 festive trading season, with an increase in mall gift card purchases being a stand-out trend for the season.

Lindsay Steele, marketing manageress for Baywest Mall in Port Elizabeth, said: “The mall had a very positive festive season, with foot traffic growing steadily compared with the same period last year.

“Our shopping and entertainment offerings attracted holidaymakers and residents alike. The ice rink was continuously busy, while our Ster-Kinekor cinemas – including IMAX and Cinema Prestige – drew more moviegoers than last year.”

Steele said while the mall’s stores had traded well, a shift towards centre vouchers had been noted.

“Shoppers were keen to give the gift of choice and purchases of our mall gift card showed remarkable growth,” Steele said.

Trade at Hemingways Mall in East London, according to the centre’s marketing manager Estee Roos, was exceptional.

“Hemingways Mall experienced a truly exceptional holiday season. Feet through the mall and consumer spending increased,” Roos said.

“The extra time to shop, dine and play was well received by our secondary target market – the annual influx of tourists to East London. Accordingly, the mall’s leisure offering of 15 restaurants, gaming and movies enjoyed good trade.”

Commenting on trade at BT Ngebs City Shopping Centre, which is one of Mthatha’s biggest malls, general manager Lolo Sabisa said new retail and leisure additions to the centre had had a positive effect on customer numbers there this festive season.