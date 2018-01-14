Student scheme in bursary switch

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will be granting bursaries instead of loans to undergraduate students this year, in line with the government’s new fee policy.

President Jacob Zuma announced on December 16 that the government would be phasing in “fully subsidised free higher education and training for poor and working-class South Africans”‚ over a five-year period.

The announcement has resulted in the establishment of a bursary scheme by the Department of Higher Education and Training for indigent people to access tertiary education.

According to the department‚ returning students who were funded by the NSFAS in 2017 or earlier would also be awarded bursaries.

“This NSFAS allocation will not have to be repaid‚” it said.