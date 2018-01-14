Student protest damage blamed for prison break

Inadequate infrastructure and staff shortages which resulted in the escape of four dangerous criminals from the Mdantsane Prison are unlikely to be remedied soon, according to Correctional Services and Justice Minister Michael Masutha.

He said this was because a “significant amount” of his department’s budget had gone towards fixing the damages caused by students during the #FeesMustFall campaign.

Masutha was addressing the media after inspecting the facility in NU12.

“In reality, we won’t be able to fix the challenges in all the prisons due to the budget cuts. All the government departments sacrificed huge portions of their budgets towards the #FeesMustFall.

“In my department, I was forced to cut internship programmes by half,” he said.

Masutha said with its current budget, the department could only replace locks at the Mdantsane prison by next week.

“That we can do, but in terms of the big infrastructure, like the prison fence and the dysfunctional alarm system, that would take some time unfortunately.”

Masutha said a lot of work and expenses would be involved, including advertising tenders.

He said during the inspections and evaluation, he had identified prison guards who needed re-training and also the need to hire more guards.

“That requires a big budget.”