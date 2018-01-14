New school uniforms prove tough on family pockets after festive spending

The reality of an early December pay day is hitting home for thousands of parents, who are now scraping together a quite considerable chunk of change to kit out their children in school uniforms.

These average about R1 500 for the bare necessities – a blazer, trouser or skirt, white shirt, socks and shoes.

In addition, parents also have to budget for sportswear, which ranges between R500 and R1 500 for a full tracksuit, golf shirt, shorts and socks as well as running shoes.

The prices increase annually at a rate of about 5% to 6%, Birch’s director Nick Mowbray said.

A Weekend Post reporter visited two of the Bay’s major uniform stockists – outlets that predominantly cater to former Model C schools – namely Birch’s and Schultz, both in Newton Park.

Staff at both outlets said the blazer was the most expensive.

Prices ranged from R500 to R1 200 for a blazer, depending on size and school.

Mowbray said: “Our selling prices are up by 5% to 6% year to year. The increase is purely inflationar y.”

Asked what was the most expensive item, he said: “A blazer. Quantity and quality of material and labour time required to produce the uniform item determine price.

“Mandated labour wage increase in the local clothing industry was plus-minus 7.5%.

“All of the suppliers that we buy our school uniforms from are locally based as we choose to support the local clothing industry.”