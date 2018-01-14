Complaints of judicial misconduct are finally going to be heard against retired Judge Nkola Motata‚ who was convicted of drunk driving after crashing into a wall.

A tribunal convened by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will probe complaints that he used racist language at the crash scene and breached judicial ethics by putting an untrue defence before the court during his drunk driving trial.

The hearing will begin on Wednesday.

Motata crashed his Jaguar into the wall of a home in Hurlingham‚ Johannesburg‚ in the early hours of January 6 2007.

He allegedly made racist comments at the scene of the accident.