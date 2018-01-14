Girl who died after row to be buried in East Cape

The body of three-year-old Latoya Gwam is to be transported to the Eastern Cape for burial, following a prayer service Friday – 19 days after the toddler died under controversial circumstances.

Her mother‚ Nontombi Gwam‚ was admitted to hospital this week after trying to commit suicide by ingesting poison‚ prophet Paseka Motsoeneng said.

Latoya died on Christmas Eve after she was taken to Motsoeneng’s Incredible Happenings Ministry in Katlehong after falling ill.

There were conflicting accounts of whether she died at Motsoeneng’s church or in an ambulance summoned to take her to hospital.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said there would be a thorough investigation into the death of the child.