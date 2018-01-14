Activists slam lack of policing over fireworks

Not one fine issued over festive season, writes Gareth Wilson

Animal activists have sharply criticised the lack of policing on fireworks in Nelson Mandela Bay after it emerged that not a single person was fined for illegal use of fireworks over the festive season.

While incidents of cruelty to animals and runaway pets skyrocket from October onwards, police and authorities have not issued a single fireworks-related fine or conducted inspections at shops selling fireworks.

According to shelter workers, an estimated 250 animals – mostly dogs – were rescued, while about 100 more were injured while trying to escape the fireworks over the festive season. Some of the injured animals had to be put down.

One dog – an injured husky with broken legs – had to put down on New Year’s Day, while several more were found dead after being hit by passing cars, presumably trying to escape the loud bangs.

The lack of action has led to the animal rescue community lashing out at authorities, who fail to act and turn a blind eye to animals being injured or killed each year.

The exact number of affected animals is unknown as there is no central point for data to be collated.

A bylaw states that offenders can be issued a court appearance summons or be fined R2 000 if they fail to set fireworks off in specific demarcated areas.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the Port Elizabeth explosives unit had not arrested or fined anyone during the entire festive season for any firework-related offence.

Municipality law enforcement confirmed that they had also not issued a single fine or summons.

Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) volunteer Karien van Schalkwyk said field workers had, over the years, witnessed dogs being impaled while trying to scale fences and cats entangled in barbed wire – all trying to frantically escape the noise.

A frustrated Van Schalkwyk said that each year, angry animal lovers consulted the municipality about policing of fireworks, but their appeals fell on deaf ears.

“Every year the municipality complies partly with the bylaws in that it does designate areas and widely publicise these so that the public knows exactly where and when they may use fireworks.

“However, every year thousands of people ignore these designated areas because they know that there are absolutely no consequences if they do so.

“Currently, there are simply no consequences and transgressors know this and therefore the problem won’t go away. It will only get worse,” she said.

Van Schalkwyk said both the police and the municipality simply turned a blind eye.

“They have the power to issue fines for offences such as throwing crackers in non-designated residential areas. They do have the right to confiscate fireworks from people who do not have permits to sell, but they don’t,” she said .