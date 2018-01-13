Ever wondered what kind of prayer a person says before he or she attempts to summit Africa’s tallest mountain? Here Unathi Msengana should give you an idea!

In an interview just a few days before the quest to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro begins for the Idols SA judge‚ she shared her state of mind‚ her fears and her current prayer.

“People say you can’t conquer the mountain‚ she allows you to summit.

“So I’m prepared as I can ever be for whatever the mountain feels that I should receive.

“Here‚ I’ve been praying to God to speak to that mountain‚” she laughed, before offering a brief version of her prayer.

“God‚ tell that woman there . . . how beautiful and majestic she is. [Tell her] There’s a humble village girl‚ who is coming all the way from SA. She just wants to have a good experience‚ a respectful one . . . I respect her.

“Can she just allow me to summit?

“God‚ please speak to your girl . . . Tell her we are in the same WhatsApp group‚ please God.”

The Sonini hitmaker explained she was as prepared as one could be before attempting to summit the 5 895m mountain, but that didn’t stop the nerves.