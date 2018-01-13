R175 m off Ironman budget

Proposed spending on roads slashed as metro awaits progress inspection

After months of scrambling to source funding for road repairs ahead of this year’s Ironman 70.3 World Championship, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has slashed the budget for the project to a fraction of its original estimate.

Mayoral committee member for budget and treasury Retief Odendaal told the Weekend Post that the road upgrades required for the international sporting event, which would have cost the metro at least R200-million, could now be done for approximately R25-million – an eighth of the initial estimated cost.

This is because the municipality had decided to focus only on the most urgent roadworks along the 40km stretch of road that was originally slated for upgrades, as part of the metro’s agreement with Ironman at international level.

The news also comes ahead of a visit from Ironman representatives, who will arrive in the city tomorrow for a scheduled inspection of the metro’s progress in preparing for the event on September 1 and 2.

Ironman’s international spokesmen could not be reached for comment as they were in transit, but Ironman South Africa managing director Keith Bowler confirmed the planned visit yesterday, saying there would probably be two more visits before the championship.

According to Odendaal, Ironman had already assured the city that they understood the metro’s financial constraints and that the event would still be hosted in the Bay if only the most urgent roadworks were completed.

“In turn, we assured them that we would prioritise the areas where the road surface is substandard,” Odendaal said.

This includes reinforcement work of the shoulder on Marine Drive, with different areas along the rest of the route also needing urgent attention.

“Our roads and stormwater department had to do an assessment to identify the critical areas and estimated the cost would be around R25-million.”

This is a far cry from the R200-million that the metro struggled without success to source from the province – especially since Odendaal says the metro would now be able to fund the upgrades from their internal budget.

“A large part of that will be from traffic development levy contributions, which are paid to us by developers for upgrades on certain roads, while we will also use money set aside for projects that cannot be completed in the current financial year.”

The finer details would be ironed out in the adjustments budget, which will be discussed in council in Februar y.