Murdered couple honoured at pier
An emotional scene with 35 white doves being released and 70 white roses strewn across the Indian Ocean played out yesterday when family and friends of an elderly Summerstrand couple who had been hacked to death gathered at the Hobie Beach pier to honour their lives.
Lidia Saaiman would have celebrated her 70th birthday yesterday and in her memory her two children, Morne Saaiman, 41, and Leandra Pickard, 38, arranged to release doves and cast roses into the ocean to symbolise their mother’s freedom from “a world of pain and suffering”.
Lidia and her husband, Andre Saaiman, 65, were found hacked to death inside a locked room in their Scott Street home in November last year following a house robbery.
Pickard said while both her parents had been taken from them in a cruel way, she believed that her parents were at peace.
“The releasing of the doves was to symbolise what a pure-hearted person my mother was, who walked a very close path with God.
“We would have loved to have given her the 70 roses, but I know she is at peace where she is.”
Candles and photographs of the couple were placed on the steps at the pier.
The siblings said they had absolute faith in the police to bring the suspect to book and to see justice take its course.