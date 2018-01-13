Murdered couple honoured at pier

An emotional scene with 35 white doves being released and 70 white roses strewn across the Indian Ocean played out yesterday when family and friends of an elderly Summerstrand couple who had been hacked to death gathered at the Hobie Beach pier to honour their lives.

Lidia Saaiman would have celebrated her 70th birthday yesterday and in her memory her two children, Morne Saaiman, 41, and Leandra Pickard, 38, arranged to release doves and cast roses into the ocean to symbolise their mother’s freedom from “a world of pain and suffering”.

Lidia and her husband, Andre Saaiman, 65, were found hacked to death inside a locked room in their Scott Street home in November last year following a house robbery.

Pickard said while both her parents had been taken from them in a cruel way, she believed that her parents were at peace.