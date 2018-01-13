Massive manhunt after series of knife attacks on Cape Town hikers

Police and private security guards launched a massive manhunt in the mountains above Kalk Bay in Cape Town on Saturday after at least three knife attacks on groups of hikers.

At least one woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Noleen Radebe‚ a call-centre controller at the Mountain Men security company‚ said armed response guards had joined the manhunt but there had been no arrests so far.

Wilderness Search and Rescue were alerted to the first attack around 9.20am‚ said spokesman Johan Marais.

Victims were taken to hospital by the Skymed helicopter‚ while those targeted in at least two other attacks were still being assisted on the scene.

“Details remain sketchy because of multiple incidents being handled‚” said Marais.

In the first incident‚ “four persons [possibly members of Wilderness Search and Rescue] called for help after they had been assaulted and stabbed”‚ he said.

“First indications show serious injuries with a medical doctor‚ who was also hiking in the area‚ assisting. We have received reports of elderly stabbed victims in the vicinity of the amphitheatre too.”

At 11.48am‚ Marais said: “There appears to have been a third mugging with more stabbed victims.”

Western Cape police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police are still at the scene. We are waiting for more details.”

This is a developing story.