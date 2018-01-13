Land for farming not full story

Struggling crop farmers highlight need for skills training and production finance, writes Nomazima Nkosi

In the scorching heat on the outskirts of Uitenhage’s KwaNobuhle township, Lungisile Vusani works the land. The soil is hard and dry, with patches growing butternut, spinach and cabbages.

In its heyday the garden – the size of two football fields – was a lush green source of vegetables, operated by the 27-member Sandile Cooperative.

Almost 16 years later, despite investment from the municipality, like many others in Nelson Mandela Bay, its crop and profits have dwindled and its membership has dropped to just three people.

Vusani, 66, many who joined the partnership in 2002 were not fully prepared for the hard work that came with farming.

From the garden this week, Vusani said this was why the ANC’s new resolution on land must be properly interrogated.

At its conference in Johannesburg last month, the party resolved that the constitution be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation as part of its radical plans to create an inclusive economy.

In his annual speech in East London today, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to shed light on how its land redistribution policy will work.

Vusani warned that the government and the ANC should not just give people land without educating them on how to generate income from it.

“The people from whom they are taking the land are the same ones who are putting food in people’s mouths and on their tables,” Vusani said.

“If you give people land who don’t know how to work it, it is a complete waste of time and money.”

Another small-scale farmer, Lisa Mabhulu, also from KwaNobuhle asked how the government would choose those to distribute land to.

Mabhulu, 78, and partners have been farming crops on municipal land for 10 years.

“Who is actually going to get the land?” Mabhulu asked. “If the government could even give us this piece of land here, it would be a dream come true.

“We’re always worried that they might tell us to go, but so far we have not been disrupted by anyone,” the former domestic worker said.

Earlier this week, Ramaphosa said the policy would not be a “smash-and-grab” operation.

He said land was being returned to its original owners and the government would be mindful to secure food production.