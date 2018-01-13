ANC birthday bash attracts high-fliers

The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the new ANC leader has attracted a whole new range of high-flying business people, politicians and ordinary people.

These include multi-millionaire Robert Gumede, who last attended similar events of the ruling party back in 2012.

The ANC is celebrating its 106th birthday at the Buffalo City Stadium today, where a crowd of more than 60 000 supporters is expected to fill three stadiums.

Addressing ANC supporters in Duncan Village yesterday, Ramaphosa said that under his watch the party was sure to return to its former glory and resemble its former leaders like Oliver Reginald Tambo, Thabo Mbeki and Raymond Mhlaba.

Among the dignitaries who arrived yesterday were Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and South African President Jacob Zuma.

Businesswoman Chichi Maponya arrived even earlier in the week, but had to leave yesterday afternoon “due to an urgent business call”.

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, his sister and Ramaphosa’s wife Bridgette Motsepe-Ramaphosa, as well as Gumede, were also some of the high-fliers who attended last night’s gala dinner and shared the same table with the newly elected ANC president and his top five officials.

The build-up to today’s birthday bash saw Ramaphosa and his team galvanising support by visiting royal houses, including that of Xhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu, as well as Thembuland acting King Azenathi Dalindyebo, and laying a wreath at the graveside of ANC founding member Dr Walter B Rubusana in Braelyn.

The last leg of the build-up was Ramaphosa’s visit to Duncan Village. He also spent about an hour at the East London golf course, where he hit a few balls.

Addressing ANC supporters in Duncan Village, Ramaphosa said: “This is the return of the ANC of Mandela, Chris Hani, Tambo, Govan Mbeki, Raymond Mhlaba, Vuyisile Mini. Today we appeal to you to come back home.

“The ANC has been revived after our conference [at Nasrec] which elected leaders who will work for you instead of themselves and their families.

“This new ANC will not tolerate thieves who steal public funds and we say looters are welcome to leave. The door is open.”

Ramaphosa also promised the residents, most of whom live in shack houses, that the ANC would build proper houses for them.