Abriella’s record swim a boost for medical facility

Robben Island to Cape Town crossing in aid of children’s hospital, writes Zizonke May

Kitted out in a pink costume and funky green goggles, Jeffrey’s Bay tween Abriella Bredell yesterday became the youngest person ever to swim the gruelling, almost 8km from Robben Island to Cape Town.

And she did it for a good cause – raising money for the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Aside from setting a record, the big-hearted 11-year-old aimed to raise R2-million for the hospital through a crowdfunding initiative.

Yesterday, Abriella said: “My coach inspired me. He actually wanted to do the Robben Island, and then I wanted to raise money for charity. I wanted to do some good by doing the swim.”

At first Abriella’s father, Pierre, 33, did not share his determined daughter’s enthusiasm for the challenge.

“When she first told me about the swim, I said there [was] no way she was going to do it, because it’s so much effort,” he said.

But, after a year- and-a-half of nagging by Abriella, he and his wife had relented.

“My wife said, ‘Okay let’s do it, let’s support her’, and I did the best I could and that’s how we got here today.”

Asked what had inspired them to choose Cape Town’s Red Cross Children’s Hospital as the beneficiary, he said he had advised his daughter to do so. He hoped that Abriella’s selfless action would inspire other children of her age to make a difference.