Upping war on criminals

Experienced new top cop in town vows to clean up streets

There is a new sheriff in town and he has vowed to take back the streets and tackle criminals and gangs head-on with a zero-tolerance approach. Veteran police officer Major-General Thembisile Patekile, 56, took up his new post as Mount Road cluster commander on Monday after moving to the Bay from Komani.

The cluster of police stations Patekile will oversee includes the Humewood, Walmer, Mount Road, Gelvandale, Bethelsdorp, Kabega Park and Algoa Park policing areas.

Patekile was born in a small village near Port St Johns, where he grew up looking after his family’s livestock.

“I come from a poor background and I spent most of my spare time helping my father with the sheep and cattle. This is what made me the man I am today, it taught me responsibility,” he said.

Asked why he had joined the police, in 1985, Patekile said that one day he saw a policeman walking in town, talking and shaking hands with people.

“I saw this man and he was so neat, well dressed and proud to be a policeman. You could see it in the way he walked,” he said.

“He was friendly with everyone and I thought to myself, I want to be like him.

“This is what piqued my interest in the police from a very young age.

“At that stage I knew when I left school I was going to join the police.”

The seasoned policeman has spent almost his entire career in the operational running of the police and, only two years ago, he headed the entire Western Cape police force.

A passionate Patekile, who is also an advocate and holds a policing degree, said he was going to clamp down on crime by taking a scientific approach.

“I can tell you that change is here. We are in a competition with criminals and it is my job to make sure we win.

“So far, we are winning and I will make sure we carry on winning,” he said.

“If we have the community behind us, we can stand up together and we will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Patekile said he believed in working with the community – both residents and businesses.

“We cannot fight crime alone, that is a fact. We need every person and every business to stand up and help – we need you to make the streets safe.

“I want to see more neighbourhood watches and more street committees in all these areas.