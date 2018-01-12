Politicians‚ poets‚ musicians‚ friends and family gathered in the Johannesburg City Hall yesterday for the state memorial service for laureate poet and political activist Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile‚ affectionately known as “Bra Willie”.

In a moving message of condolence‚ Sebiletso Mokone-Matabane‚ a friend who met Kgositsile in the 1970s‚ said she would remember him as a man who had clarity of thought.

“I will miss his strength of mind‚ infectious laughter‚ and smile. He truly was one of a kind,” she said. Mokone-Matabane reminisced about how Kgositsile would say: “I don’t have time for fools.”

In his eulogy‚ ANC Gauteng provincial committee member Parks Tau compared Kgositsile’s “epic poetry” to the works of Pablo Neruda of Chile and Jose Marti of Cuba.

University of Johannesburg vice-chancellor Professor Tshilidzi Marwala said a hall at the institution would be named after Kgositsile.