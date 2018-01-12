International tourists flocked to Cape Town for the end-of-year holidays despite the drought.

Cape Town International Airport registered 127 309 international arrivals last month‚ an 11.5% increase from December 2016. However, domestic air arrivals dipped by 2.2% to 389 324.

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde said statistics gathered from 36 tourism offices around the province pointed to a boom in regional tourism.

“The positive feedback received from these offices points to growth in geographic spread,” he said.

“More people are getting out onto the open road and exploring the diversity of attractions on offer.”

Thirty of the 36 tourism offices interviewed by provincial trade and tourism agency Wesgro noted increases in visitors.

“Key goals of Project Khulisa‚ our economic growth strategy‚ include securing more direct flights and spreading the returns of tourism across our region to create growth and jobs in rural areas,” Winde said .