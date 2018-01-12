ANC Youth League national executive committee (NEC) member Bavelile Hlongwa has told ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini and her top brass that they should step aside and allow young women to lead.

Hlongwa was speaking on Thursday night at the Young Women’s Dialogue at the East London City Hall‚ where she told Dlamini and her executive that some of them should be resting at home.

Hlongwa also lashed out at the Women’s League for failing to deliver Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the party’s national elective conference in Nasrec.

Instead‚ she said‚ women were divided because of men.

“We are tired … Some of you should be resting at home because you are old and your knees cannot carry you no more‚ but you don’t want to give us space and we are going to confront you as well‚” charged Hlongwa to Dlamini and some of her NEC members at the top table.

“The ANC Women’s League is very behind in the struggle and if you don’t give us the baton‚ fighting patriarchy in the ANC will not succeed. You have failed to give young women a chance to learn from you.”