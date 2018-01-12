Snake brings Dora casualty unit to standstill

A brown house snake quickly cleared Dora Nginza Hospital’s casualty unit after it slithered into the busy ward on Friday morning.

The snake was later caught by one of the hospital’s administrative workers.

Snake expert Mark Marshall said he received a call at about 9am about the snake causing havoc after it did rounds at the hospital’s very busy casualty unit.

He said by the time he got there it had already been caught and confined to a bucket.

“It was about 60 cm long, but only a brown house snake,” Marshall said.

“It is not venomous at all. They are common to the area so it was not strange to find it there.”