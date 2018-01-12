Latest:
News 

Snake brings Dora casualty unit to standstill

Estelle Ellis 0 Comment
Brown house snake found at Dora Nginza Hospital
Picture: Mark Marshall

A brown house snake quickly cleared Dora Nginza Hospital’s casualty unit after it slithered into the busy ward on Friday morning.

The snake was later caught by one of the hospital’s administrative workers.

Snake expert Mark Marshall said he received a call at about 9am about the snake causing havoc after it did rounds at the hospital’s very busy casualty unit.

Brown house snake found at Dora Nginza Hospital
Picture: Mark Marshall

He said by the time he got there it had already been caught and confined to a bucket.

“It was about 60 cm long, but only a brown house snake,” Marshall said.

“It is not venomous at all. They are common to the area so it was not strange to find it there.”

You May Also Like

Schauderville residents take to streets in protests

TMG Editor 0

Veeplass residents lobby for release of suspects

TMG Editor 0

Livingstone on red alert after prison convoy’s N2 crash

Dorette De Swart 0

Leave a Reply