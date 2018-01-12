Ore dump removal urgent – metro

Trollip responds to concerns on health, impact for city economy

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has entered the fray to have the planned move of manganese ore facilities housed at the Port Elizabeth harbour speeded up, saying it cannot wait until 2023 for this move to take place.

An onsite inspection by top city officials followed just one day after a report in The Herald, in which harbour tenants raised fears over the impact of the manganese dust on business opportunities and the health of those exposed to it.

The city has now called on Transnet to fast-track the relocation of the bulk fuel storage and ore export facilities.

Mayor Athol Trollip, accompanied by mayoral committee members Andrew Whitfield, Lance Grootboom and Siyasanga Sijadu, visited the manganese ore facilities yesterday to investigate the complaints.

“When I read about civil unhappiness, I’ve a responsibility to investigate until I know whether it is justified or not,” Trollip said.

He said he would like to see the ore moved to the Port of Ngqura much sooner than the scheduled completion in 2023.

“I’d like to see it gone tomorrow, but that is impractical.

“I’m interested in cooperating with Transnet to facilitate the move as soon as possible.”

Trollip undertook to implement a full public health and environmental compliance assessment of the facilities. “While the city recognises the economic importance of both these bulk storage facilities, especially the exportation of manganese ore, we believe the life span of the current facilities has expired,” he said.

“We will be calling for [this] assessment to protect the interests of the citizens, as well as our critical economic growth sectors such as tourism and sports tourism, which are directly linked to a healthy environment and a growing economy.