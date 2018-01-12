More than one million pupils started school in 2006 – but 12 years later, only a small percentage of those who made it to matric last year scored a distinction.

Matriculants last year achieved 1 882 A symbols for maths literacy‚ 272 As for agricultural sciences‚ 5 040 As for accounting and 7 861 As for physical science.

“The quality of the matric pass is still far too low for the sheer number of pupils writing exams‚” teachers’ union Naptosa’s executive secretary Basil Manuel said.

On the fact that there were only a few thousand distinctions per subject‚ Manuel said: “There are far too few in the upper echelons of achievement.”

The Department of Basic Education’s official examination report explains how many A symbols per subject matriculants received.

The passes are a mark between 80% and 100% – a distinction. The 2017 matric class earned: ý 5 040 distinctions in accounting – or 4.9% of all those who wrote – a decrease from the year before;