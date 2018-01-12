Eastern Cape comedian makes debut with Noah

Talent and good timing gave Madinga edge over competition

It is not often a youngster from a small Eastern Cape town makes it in Hollywood, but that is just what Loyiso Madinga did when he appeared as an African correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Growing up in the rural village of Mount Fletcher and attending St Patrick’s High School, Madinga, 30, attributes his success to the work ethic and values his father instilled in him.

“He planted into our heads that whatever you do in life, you should be the best version of it,” he said.

“So when I started comedy I wanted to work hard at being a top-level comic.”

The former advertising executive turned professional comedian made his comedic debut in 2012 at Montecasino Teatro, where he shared the stage with international acts such as American stand-up comedian Tom Segura.

“I was in advertising for [several] years, then I made the jump,” Madinga said.

Of his career change, Madinga said he had always wanted to find a career he could pursue passionately for a long time, and that when he found comedy it just made sense.

As The Daily Show’s first international correspondent Madinga had to endure an intense and nerve-wracking audition process.

“I’ve met many great comics from [the continent], they could have chosen [comics] from anywhere and they would have been world class,” he said.