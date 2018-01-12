Joint parliamentary committee hearings on the Steinhoff debacle will be held in the last week of this month, finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim confirmed yesterday.

The group is under investigation by regulators in Europe‚ as well as in South Africa. Carrim said the hearings would be held jointly with the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and the portfolio committee on public service and administration.

“Depending on outstanding administrative issues‚ the hearings will be on January 30 or 31‚” he said. Carrim said he had written to the Financial Services Board‚ South African Reserve Bank‚ Public Investment Corporation‚ Government Employees Pension Fund‚ the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors and the JSE.

He has informed them about the pending hearings and has asked them to provide the committee with the scope or terms of reference of the Financial Services Board investigation into Steinhoff and the possible timelines for the completion of the investigation.