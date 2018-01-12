Beachfront hero tells of battle with mugger

The beachfront hero who grappled with an armed suspect after an elderly British couple were mugged in Port Elizabeth did not even realise he had been shot as he wrestled with the gunman.

Rest Pemhiwa, 35, was lauded for his bravery by a delegation of police top brass, including the new Mount Road Cluster commander, who visited him at St George’s Hospital yesterday.

Pemhiwa was shot in the hip in the scuffle with the 19-year-old suspect who had just allegedly robbed the tourists – aged 86 and 74 – as they rested on a bench during a stroll in Marine Drive, Summerstrand, on Wednesday.

Speaking from his hospital bed yesterday, the camera-shy hero – who is from Zimbabwe but has lived in South Africa for 16 years – said he had been erecting branding at bus stops along Marine Drive shortly before the robbery.

“We had just finished at one [site] and I was driving [a bakkie] when I saw a guy on a bicycle chasing the man,” he said.

“The guy on the bicycle stopped and told me about the robbery and asked for help.

“By that stage, the robber had climbed into a taxi heading towards town.”

Pemhiwa sprang into action and when the taxi driver realised he was being followed, he stopped near the Protea Marine Hotel.

“I mounted the pavement [with the bakkie] and jumped out.

“As I ran towards the taxi, the door was flung open and the [suspect] fired a shot.

“We carried on struggling and I knew if I let him go or tried to run away, he was going to shoot me.

“I had no other option but to grab and wrestle with him.”