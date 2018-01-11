Violent assault on PE gender activist

Incident at party could be linked to protests against sex case pastor – victim

A gender activist who spearheaded protest marches in Nelson Mandela Bay against sex assault-accused Pastor Tim Omotoso, has recounted her harrowing ordeal after she was assaulted at a Lovemore Heights house party – an attack she believes was triggered by her stand against women and child abuse.

Pamela “Maroh” Mabini, 37, was left with a swollen face after allegedly being punched by one of the party guests, Jongisizwe Keith Mali.

The force of the blow caused Mabini to stagger backwards, hitting her head against a wall, while her cellphone dropped and was damaged.

Mabini reported the attack to police, who are investigating cases of assault and malicious damage to property.

The incident allegedly occurred in the early hours of December 27 when Mabini attended a party at a friend’s house in Lovemore Heights, where Mali – who is known by the nickname “JB” – was also present.

A still angry and upset Mabini said this week she was not sure what had sparked it, but believed it could be linked to her anti-abuse campaigning.

A witness to the alleged assault said Mali was a friend of the husband of one of Omotoso’s co-accused who allegedly recruited young girls for the pastor, who is facing almost 50 sex crime-related charges.

The state alleges he trafficked young girls and women from various branches of his church all over the country.

He will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court again on January 29 alongside two alleged recruiters – Lusanda Solani, 36, of Durban, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, of Humewood – who were also arrested recently.

A witness to the attack on Mabini said Mali was a friend of Sitho’s husband, Thando, and that the couple were members of Omotoso’s church.

Mabini said she believed her involvement in the protests had led to her making many enemies among Omotoso’s supporters.

A teetotaller, Mabini said that on the night of the incident she had been relaxing in the bar section of the house with friends.

As some guests were about to leave, a woman returned to inform Mabini that she was unable to find her cellphone.

“I was busy assisting this young woman to track down her phone,” Mabini said.

“I dialled her number, but nobody was picking it up.

“I then got interrupted by a call that came through on my phone and after I finished talking, I noticed there was a missed call from the number I had dialled.”

The person called again and told Mabini to inform the woman not to worry because her cellphone had been left in a car.

“Immediately after this, I was punched in the face as I stood in the entertainment area.

“The man who assaulted me had stood next to me.

“I asked him ‘why are you assaulting me?’

“Guys from New Brighton also questioned him as to why he had attacked me.