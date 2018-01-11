Strong voice stilled
Long-serving northern areas pastor and activist dies at 80
An intermediary during political uprising in the 1980s and a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the Reverend Jacob Alberts has been hailed as a man who played a pivotal role during the struggle.
Tributes have poured in for the respected community activist and retired clergyman who died peacefully at his Hillside home in the northern areas at the weekend.
Alberts, 80, was the longest-serving clergyman of the United Congregational Church in the Port Elizabeth and surrounding district before leaving full-time ministry in 2010.
Family spokesman Pastor Bertram Swartz said Alberts’s leadership ability had allowed him to serve both the church and the community in an outstanding manner.
“People across races and classes sought his advice and trusted his judgment wholeheartedly.
“His role as a father, mentor and friend extended beyond the walls of his home and was not only for his children – Louverne and the late Clarence – but for all.
“[He] was much loved and adored by many here and all over who entered his life,” Swartz said.
Alberts met his wife Sarah, 78, 53 years ago.
Swartz said Alberts had had unwavering faith, personal discipline, zeal, passion and dedication and had never declined responsibilities bestowed upon him by the church.
During the Dependants Conference, which dealt with families of the exiled members of the ANC, Alberts was called on to assist in the negotiations and he steered many conversations.
Alberts was born on August 24 1937 at Ebenezer Farm in the district of Pearston and completed his schooling at the Spondu Secondary School in GraaffReinet.
In 1961, he made his calling known and entered the ministry through the Congregational Union of South Africa.
The same year, Alberts started his full-time studies at the University of Fort Hare towards a degree in theology.
It was there that his political mindset was shaped and his leadership ability developed.
MPL Christian Martin said Alberts had been one of the Eastern Cape’s most revered clergymen.
“In order to help lead people to realise their spiritual destiny, you have to meet them where they are in life.
“It is with this earnest approach that the Rev Alberts had been able to reach the congregation and people from all socioeconomic backgrounds and races,” Martin said.
Alberts played a pivotal role when he acted as an intermediary during political unrest in 1985, bus riots in 1990 and service delivery protests.
In 1985, he represented the United Congregational Church of South Africa at a Disciples of Christ gathering in the US and was awarded the Freedom of the City of Kansas.
Alberts also served on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for the Port Elizabeth area and was instrumental in establishing community policing forums around the northern areas.
His funeral will take place on Saturday at 11am at the Audrey Renecke Memorial Church, West End, and he will be buried at the Papenkuil Cemetery.