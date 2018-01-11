Strong voice stilled

Long-serving northern areas pastor and activist dies at 80

An intermediary during political uprising in the 1980s and a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the Reverend Jacob Alberts has been hailed as a man who played a pivotal role during the struggle.

Tributes have poured in for the respected community activist and retired clergyman who died peacefully at his Hillside home in the northern areas at the weekend.

Alberts, 80, was the longest-serving clergyman of the United Congregational Church in the Port Elizabeth and surrounding district before leaving full-time ministry in 2010.

Family spokesman Pastor Bertram Swartz said Alberts’s leadership ability had allowed him to serve both the church and the community in an outstanding manner.

“People across races and classes sought his advice and trusted his judgment wholeheartedly.

“His role as a father, mentor and friend extended beyond the walls of his home and was not only for his children – Louverne and the late Clarence – but for all.

“[He] was much loved and adored by many here and all over who entered his life,” Swartz said.

Alberts met his wife Sarah, 78, 53 years ago.

Swartz said Alberts had had unwavering faith, personal discipline, zeal, passion and dedication and had never declined responsibilities bestowed upon him by the church.

During the Dependants Conference, which dealt with families of the exiled members of the ANC, Alberts was called on to assist in the negotiations and he steered many conversations.