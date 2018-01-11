Scepticism over matric successes

Results misinterpreted, say experts

While Education MEC Mandla Makupula praised the province’s pupils for the increase in passes in most major subjects, including mathematics and science, education experts remain sceptical as he neglected to mention that 10 000 fewer pupils wrote last year’s exam.

The trend could be seen throughout all of the major subjects written last year – while subject pass percentages increased, there were fewer candidates in each when compared with 2016.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Makupula praised the province, saying: “Of the 39 subjects written in the Eastern Cape, only 12 declined. These are small enrolment subjects except for accounting and business studies.”

However, education experts say the percentage presented by the province as an increase in the pass percentages for several subjects is not a fair comparison.

This is as a result of 82 257 full-time candidates being registered for the 2017 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams compared with 92 748 in 2016 and 91 810 the previous year, according to the department’s NSC results 2017 information booklet.

Education expert Professor Susan van Rensburg said: “Stats can be manipulated to prove what you need them to prove. And that is what I believe the department has done here.

“Because if you want a fair comparison you need to include the thousands of extra pupils who registered in Grade 10 but didn’t make it to matric.

“One can’t reflect on the last year and call it a success when you have lost thousands of pupils along the way in Grade 10 and 11.

“Had those pupils been counted, the percentages would be very different.

“Also looking at the subjects which decreased – namely accounting and business – it is concerning because those are the fields that actually contribute directly to growing the economy.”