Police send suspected zombie drug for tests
The police have sent packets of drugs thought to be the so-called zombie drug “flakka” to their laboratory in Cape Town for testing.
Fears were raised last week that the 12 packets found in Port Elizabeth contained the deadly narcotic.
“Our Port Elizabeth lab cannot offer a comprehensive test of this drug,” police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“It was sent [to Cape Town] earlier this week and has been prioritised.”
If confirmed, it will be the first official report of flakka in the Bay.
There have been a few cases in other provinces.
Naidu said the provincial organised crime unit was establishing if and how the drug was coming into the Eastern Cape.
The drug increases a person’s body temperature and blood pressure, which can cause kidney damage, a heart attack, stroke, aneurysm or even heart failure.
It is also said to cause hallucinations, panic and hysteria.