Police send suspected zombie drug for tests

The police have sent packets of drugs thought to be the so-called zombie drug “flakka” to their laboratory in Cape Town for testing.

Fears were raised last week that the 12 packets found in Port Elizabeth contained the deadly narcotic.

“Our Port Elizabeth lab cannot offer a comprehensive test of this drug,” police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“It was sent [to Cape Town] earlier this week and has been prioritised.”