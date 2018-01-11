Mugger no match for daring pursuers
Bystanders nab suspect after tourists robbed on beachfront
A bakkie, a bicycle and a posse of determined pursuers came to the aid of an elderly British couple who were robbed at gunpoint while strolling along the Port Elizabeth beachfront yesterday. One of the Good Samaritans was shot in the hip in the scuffle that ensued after the suspect was hauled out of a taxi he had jumped into.
The alleged robber had ripped a necklace off the woman’s neck before fleeing.
The tourists, aged 86 and 74, who have been in the city for a week and are staying at a hotel near the Boardwalk, did not want to be identified.
The drama began at about midday in Marine Drive near 6th Avenue, Summerstrand.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “The UK couple were walking along the beachfront from Hobie Beach towards the Summerstrand Village Shopping Centre.
“During their walk, they decided to stop and sit on a bench.
“A man approached and pulled out a firearm.
“He demanded the woman’s necklace, before ripping it off her neck.
“As the suspect fled, a man on a bicycle, two guys in a bakkie as well as others gave chase.
“The suspect ran towards Beach Road and waved down a passing minibus taxi.
“The man jumped into the taxi and, luckily, the guys in the bakkie managed to stop the minibus.”
The suspect was pulled out of the minibus and a scuffle ensued.
“A shot went off and one of the men [who had been in the bakkie] was shot in the hip.
“By this stage, private security company ADT had arrived and assisted with the arrest. “The stolen chain was also recovered.” The 35-year-old wounded man is believed to have been taken to St George’s Hospital, although this could not be confirmed last night.
A couple, who were taking a walk from Bayworld to “the Pipe” at Pollok Beach with their 10-year-old niece, and witnessed part of the drama, described it as a surreal experience.
Silicia Scheppel-Barnard, 28, and her husband, Fenner Barnard, 37, of Mill Park, were shaken when they realised the sound they had heard was a gunshot and not a car’s engine backfiring.
“We were taking a walk on the grass area closer to the road and the next thing we heard a gunshot and thought it was a car backfiring,” Scheppel-Barnard said. “But when we looked back, we saw these two guys in red shirts in a bakkie pull up on the pavement and grab this guy in a blue shirt.
“Then a guy on a bicycle came rushing towards the incident – and that’s when more shots went off.
“We ran and ducked behind a tree. We were petrified because you always hear these terrible things happen.”
“My only concern was keeping our niece out of harm’s way, but I think she was more traumatised by the way I pulled her behind the tree.”
Naidu, however, said just one shot had been fired.
She said the 19-year-old suspect, from Schauderville, had been arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery.
He was expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
“A Baby Browning firearm was recovered on the scene and has been sent to the ballistics unit,” she said.
“They will also try to establish if it is linked to any other crimes.”
Fenner Barnard praised the men who apprehended the suspect for their bravery.
“It was a surreal minute-and-a-bit from when I heard the first gunshot go off and then saw the scuffle between the suspect and the two guys I would describe as being two heroes.”
He said the incident had been like something out of a movie.
“I couldn’t believe that something like this could happen in a sleepy hollow like Port Elizabeth.
“It was a very strange thing to see especially because we had spent so many days during the festive season at the beach and the police presence was great.
“But it is unfortunate that the [alleged robber] saw a gap and took it – [criminals] are very opportunistic,” Fenner said.
“Those men came flying in with no sense of restraint – it was incredible to see how brave they were to wrestle someone with a firearm.
“I take my hat off to them.”