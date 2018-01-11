Mugger no match for daring pursuers

Bystanders nab suspect after tourists robbed on beachfront

A bakkie, a bicycle and a posse of determined pursuers came to the aid of an elderly British couple who were robbed at gunpoint while strolling along the Port Elizabeth beachfront yesterday. One of the Good Samaritans was shot in the hip in the scuffle that ensued after the suspect was hauled out of a taxi he had jumped into.

The alleged robber had ripped a necklace off the woman’s neck before fleeing.

The tourists, aged 86 and 74, who have been in the city for a week and are staying at a hotel near the Boardwalk, did not want to be identified.

The drama began at about midday in Marine Drive near 6th Avenue, Summerstrand.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “The UK couple were walking along the beachfront from Hobie Beach towards the Summerstrand Village Shopping Centre.

“During their walk, they decided to stop and sit on a bench.

“A man approached and pulled out a firearm.

“He demanded the woman’s necklace, before ripping it off her neck.

“As the suspect fled, a man on a bicycle, two guys in a bakkie as well as others gave chase.

“The suspect ran towards Beach Road and waved down a passing minibus taxi.

“The man jumped into the taxi and, luckily, the guys in the bakkie managed to stop the minibus.”

The suspect was pulled out of the minibus and a scuffle ensued.

“A shot went off and one of the men [who had been in the bakkie] was shot in the hip.

“By this stage, private security company ADT had arrived and assisted with the arrest. “The stolen chain was also recovered.” The 35-year-old wounded man is believed to have been taken to St George’s Hospital, although this could not be confirmed last night.

A couple, who were taking a walk from Bayworld to “the Pipe” at Pollok Beach with their 10-year-old niece, and witnessed part of the drama, described it as a surreal experience.