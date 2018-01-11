Gangster jailed for 17 years
A Dustlife gang affiliate was sentenced to 17 years in prison on five different counts in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court yesterday.
Two were for the illegal possession of a firearm.
Glenwyn de Souza, 24, was convicted and sentenced following an incident in April 2016 when he was first arrested in Govan Mbeki Avenue, and then in January last year when he was arrested in Helenvale’s Barcelona – both for firearm possession.
He was convicted of resisting arrest and having a firearm and ammunition. The terms will run concurrently.