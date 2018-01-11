Cop on rape charges out on R5 000 bail

A policeman accused of abducting and raping three under-age girls after promising them food and alcohol has been granted bail of R5 000.

The Bethelsdorp warrant officer, 46, was stationed at the Port of Ngqura when the incident took place at New Brighton Beach in November.

The state alleges that he recruited the three girls aged between 13 and 15, by offering them food and alcohol.

He was granted bail in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.