Cop on rape charges out on R5 000 bail
A policeman accused of abducting and raping three under-age girls after promising them food and alcohol has been granted bail of R5 000.
The Bethelsdorp warrant officer, 46, was stationed at the Port of Ngqura when the incident took place at New Brighton Beach in November.
The state alleges that he recruited the three girls aged between 13 and 15, by offering them food and alcohol.
He was granted bail in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
The policeman allegedly told the three girls he was taking them to a secluded spot at the beach so as not to raise the suspicions of other beachgoers.
He then allegedly plied the victims with alcohol before raping them. A case was opened at the Swartkops police station. He faces charges of the sexual exploitation of children, three counts of rape, as well as abduction.
In an affidavit submitted during the bail application, the policeman said he was the sole provider for his wife and two children, aged 15 and 20, and that he did not possess a passport or have interests outside South Africa.
His bail conditions include 24-hour house arrest until the end of his trial, and he must report to Bethelsdorp police station every Tuesday and Friday.
The matter was held over to February 20.