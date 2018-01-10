Zuma appoints state capture commission of inquiry

President Jacob Zuma announced the appointment of a commission of inquiry into state capture last night.

“The allegations that the state has been wrestled out of the hands of its real owners‚ the people of South Africa‚ is of paramount importance and are therefore deserving of finality and certainty‚” Zuma said in a statement issued by the Presidency.

“It is of such serious public concern that any further delay will make the public doubt government’s determination to dismantle all forms of corruption‚ and entrench the public perception that the state has been captured by private interests for nefarious and self-enrichment purposes.”

Zuma said he made this decision after the investigation and remedial action of the public protector and the order by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on December 14 last year.

The court ordered Zuma to appoint a commission within 30 days that must be selected by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. He selected Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to lead the commission.

“I would like to emphasise that I have faith in all the judges and their ability to execute their tasks with the requisite levels of fairness‚ impartiality and independence,” Zuma said.