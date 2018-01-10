Friend recounts incident that left 21-year-old in hospital with head injuries

A 21-year-old Witbank man is recovering in a Pretoria hospital after a beating‚ allegedly by a white man who did not approve of his interracial friendships.

A Facebook post about the incident‚ written by one of Mthunzi Sibuyi’s friends, has gone viral on social media.

Sibuyi’s friend alleged they were provoked by a white man and his three sons as they attended a 21st birthday party at a popular pub in Witbank in Mpumalanga.

“These folks were also there getting drunk‚ provoking us and making racist remarks because our friendship group is large and very racially diverse,” the friend wrote on Facebook.

“When the old man saw our black friend, Mthunzi Sibuyi, dancing with a white girl he made remarks about k***ers getting comfortable with the white girls!

“He and his sons kept on pushing us around on the dance floor and being unnecessary [sic] and sexually harassing the girls that were with us, up to the point where we all decided to leave because they were making the night unpleasant for everyone.”

The group of friends then gathered outside to say their goodbyes.

“When this fellow realised we were leaving, he proceeded to try to follow us out and at the door, without any provocation from any of us, he [allegedly] took a cheap shot and assaulted Mthunzi and then Mthunzi fell and hit his head on the concrete,” he wrote.

“He is currently in ICU with bleeding on the brain.”

A scuffle between Sibuyi’s friends and the man then broke out, with security guards pulling them apart.

“At this point, all his sons came outside with his wife. They got in their car and wanted to drive away when [the man] [allegedly] attempted to drive over one of our friends‚ Yasin Yildirim‚” the friend wrote.

Sibuyi’s uncle‚ Mandla Mabuza‚ said he was shocked to hear of the attack.