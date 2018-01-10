We were only saved by grace of God – driver

The driver of the Shosholoza Meyl train that derailed after colliding with a truck near Kroonstad says he is alive only by the grace of God.

Nineteen people died and more than 260 were injured in the crash when several carriages were engulfed in flames while passengers were still trapped inside.

“We were saved only by the grace of God,” the driver told United National Transport Union (Untu) general secretary Steve Harris.

The driver and his woman assistant did not want to be named‚ as they were both still traumatised, Untu said yesterday.

“We were in the cabin and we hooted non-stop at the truck, and applied the emergency brakes.

“It was horrible,” the crying train assistant told Harris.

“We could either jump to our deaths or wait for the impact. We had nowhere to go.”

According to the train driver, he did everything he could to prevent the loss of lives. “I will never forget all the emotions that went through my head,” he said.