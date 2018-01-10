GALLERY: Residents left with nothing after blaze

Already battling housing woes, the beleaguered residents of impoverished Moeggesukkel were on Monday night dealt a further blow as a blaze swept through the Uitenhage informal settlement, destroying 15 homes.

Homeless residents are now left with the task of picking up the pieces.

According to resident Judy George, the fire was allegedly triggered by a man who was preparing his supper in a potjie pot outside his shack.

“[He] was making himself rice and potatoes on a fire; the wind was blowing and then the fire started,” George said.

George and her family escaped from their home but the blaze razed their dwelling and destroyed everything inside it except a small stove.

A devastated George said: “Everything is gone . . . we were only able to save the gas stove.

“We want houses [here] because the shacks are going to burn again.”

Moeggesukkel community leader Andrew February said the lack of running water played a major role in the fire spreading.

“Another problem is the [solitary] tap. When the fire started at the first house, people tried to stop it but it took them half an hour to fill up one bucket of water. Afterwards there was no water.

“There is only one tap that [up to] 1 000 people must use.”

According to Ward 53 committee member Harriet Kondile, Moeggesukkel has been a developing area since 2013 when a group of long-time residents moved to the housing development Rosedale Phase 1, informally known as Red Tile.