Missing man found – then lost again

Frail man runs away after being taken to police

The mentally frail man who vanished without trace after he was allegedly forgotten at the Provincial Hospital by a Department of Health patient transport driver, has been found – only to disappear again.

Wandile Nyanya, 55, from Port Alfred, had been taken to the Kwazakhele police station by a woman living nearby, but ran off when police phoned the investigating officer in the case to tell them he had been found.

Nyanya got onto the patient transport bus in Port Alfred on December 11 and was dropped off at Provincial Hospital in Port Elizabeth for a doctor’s appointment.

Nyanya, however, did not make it to his appointment or return home.

When his sister, Lisa Stanley, realised he had not returned home, she reported him missing at the Port Alfred police station.

The case was then transferred to the Mount Road police station in Port Elizabeth.

Stanley said she received a call from the Port Alfred police on Thursday saying they had been contacted by their colleagues in Kwazakhele.

“They said a man fitting my brother’s description was at the police station,” she said.

“He told them his name was Wandile Nyanya and he also knew our mother’s name.”

Stanley said she was told that the man had followed a woman who lives close to the police station, home.

“She took him to the SAPS,” she said.