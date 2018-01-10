An emergency medical services official ostensibly caught redhanded using an ambulance as a taxi in the Free State is facing a double whammy – a disciplinary hearing and criminal charges.

The basic-life-support medic was lambasted by taxi operators during a confrontation caught on video at the Wepener station in Mangaung.

In the video‚ civilian passengers seated in the ambulance are seen holding their cellphones as the furore unfolds.

The medic‚ in his green uniform‚ appears to be inattentive as he is being scolded by taxi operators.

“Hey man‚ why are you loading these passengers? Is it your job or ours as taxis [taxi drivers]?” he is asked.

“Our job is to load passengers‚ yours is to load patients.

“I can see even when we speak to you that you even don’t get it.

“Give the passengers their money back so that you may be able to leave.

“And while you are at it, teach them where to get taxis.”