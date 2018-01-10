Lawyer’s last bid to avoid prison

Randell’s Grahamstown correspondent attorney Mark Nettelton confirmed yesterday that Randell had resorted to the SCA for special leave to appeal.

Discredited former lawyer and education litigation warrior Michael Randell has resorted to the Supreme Court of Appeal after the high court refused him leave to appeal against his fraud and theft conviction.

He would remain out on bail until this process was concluded.

Randell was celebrated for spearheading a class action against the education department in 2010, which culminated in an order that the department fill more than 6 000 vacant teacher posts.

But Randell was struck from the roll of attorneys in 2015, after being exposed for his part in defrauding Port Elizabeth’s Greenwood Primary School of R2.4-million – and was sentenced to an effective four years in prison.