Kirkwood school’s pass-rate miracle

Dramatic jump from 36% to 100% in five years

A Kirkwood school is celebrating a remarkable achievement – increasing its matric pass rate from 36% to 100% in a matter of five years. St Colmcille Senior Secondary School obtained its first 100% matric pass rate in 2017 – a far cry from the little more than a third of its matric class passing in 2012.

While the two years following 2012 also saw a vast improvement, this was set back in 2015 with the introduction of the progressed pupil system.

But from scoring a 56.8% matric pass in 2015, the school went on to achieve 74.3% in 2016 and finally its golden 100% goal in 2017.

According to principal Ian Balie, the dramatic jump was as a result of dedicated and determined teaching staff and pupils who, since 2014, have given up weekends for additional classes.

Balie said the 100% matric pass rate was a first for the school since becoming a state school 22 years ago, with 70% of 2017’s 34 matric pupils achieving a diploma pass.

“This milestone of a 100% pass rate is a remarkable achievement for the school,” Balie said.

“The success can be attributed to the outstanding and very professional staff. Their continued sacrifice and passion for this calling can’t be counted in rands and cents.

“Every activity, study session or lesson is preplanned to benefit the pupil through efficiently managing a workable time schedule for various topics.

“But we also need to thank the parents and the broader community of Kirkwood for their unending and wholehearted support.