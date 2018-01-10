‘Dangerous’ criminals escape from Eastern Cape prison

A manhunt is under way in the Eastern Cape for four men who escaped from the Mdantsane Correctional Services Centre on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Correctional Services has already launched an investigation into the escape of Lihle Zikholisile, 19 of Mthatha, Norman Mukunuwendo, 22, a Zimbabwean who lives in Uitenhage, Phikolomzi Sonakele, 23, of Mqanduli and Sandile Vena, 22, of King Williams Town.

The four – all considered “very dangerous” – have been convicted of crimes including rape, robbery and kidnapping.

Eastern Cape correctional services spokeswoman Vuyo Gadu said the escape was discovered during breakfast at about 7.20am.

She said their prison uniforms were found behind the centre, near the perimeter fence.

The four are serving sentences for:

Zikholisile – 35 years for robbery, burglary, double rape and murder;

Mukunuwendo – 15 years for robbery, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition;

Sonakele – 12 years for robbery; and

Vena – 23 years for rape, robbery and kidnapping.

Gadu said the four also had other cases pending.

“The Department is appealing to everyone to assist with any information that could lead to their re-arrest. The public is further advised to immediately contact their nearest police station and never attempt to apprehend them,” Gadu said.