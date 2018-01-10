Cop books 52-week stay in rehab after arrest at ‘gang post’
The Port Elizabeth detective arrested for allegedly allowing gangsters to use his unmarked police car to commit a crime has booked himself into a drug rehabilitation centre for a year.
Kabega Park police station Detective-Sergeant Paul Roelofse, 37, has managed to dodge internal disciplinary action since his arrest five months ago and has not returned to work or been suspended.
He was arrested – while allegedly inebriated – on August 12 at a supposed gang and drug post in Bethelsdorp.
This followed the arrest of four suspected gangsters who were driving a police vehicle and allegedly robbing people.
Detectives stopped the car and then tracked Roelofse to a tavern in Bethelsorp, where he was arrested.
Roelofse was charged days later at the St Albans Prison Court with using a state vehicle without consent and was released on warning.
The internal probe is being handled by Humewood police station head Brigadier Leonie Bentley.
The province’s most senior police management have insisted they have a zero-tolerance approach to corruption but cannot explain why no action has been taken against Roelofse.
He has since booked himself into the controversial Noupoort Christian Care Centre – a rehabilitation facility in the Karoo which made headlines in the past because of its military-style punishment barracks and claims of daily strip searches and solitary confinement.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said he had not been at work for the past five months.
She said Roelofse had taken sick and annual leave – which had since been exhausted – and had booked himself into the centre.
“Because he has exhausted all his sick leave, we are waiting for a decision to be taken on the next step.
“The station commander is dealing with this and is aware of the situation,” Naidu said.
Asked about Roelofse being booked into a rehabilitation centre, Naidu confirmed that they had received a letter from the Noupoort Christian Care Centre stating he had admitted himself into the facility for 52 weeks.
“In such situations, where leave is exhausted, members apply for incapacity leave which is decided on a case-by-case basis,” she said.
“This aspect is being dealt with by police station management.”
Asked about his salary, Naidu confirmed that Roelofse was still getting paid – despite not being at work and having no leave left.
Roelofse’s arrest stems from a string of robberies in which the robbers allegedly used the unmarked police car.
Four women were robbed of their handbags and other belongings at a traffic light in Motherwell.
At the time of Roelofse’s arrest, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga said: “Members must work with integrity and refrain from any form of corrupt activities. We are committed to zero tolerance in this province on corruption.”
Roelofse made a name for himself in 2012 following the arrest and investigation of Air Force Sergeant Frederick Gordon, who tortured his wife, Avril, over several months.
Roelofse is due to appear in court again on February 28.